Hyderabad-based Pinnacle Blooms in talks with PE players for funding

Premium Koti Reddy Saripalli, founder and chairman, Bharath Healthcare Laboratories

Bharath Healthcare Laboratories Pvt Ltd, which operates pediatric-therapy platform Pinnacle Blooms Network, is in talks with multiple investors, including private equity (PE) firms, to raise as much as $70 million (Rs 630 crore) to scale its presence and spruce up its technology stack. The Hyderabad-based company, which offers integrated therapy services ......