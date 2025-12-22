How was Sensa Core Medical valued as it gets PE investor on board?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • How was Sensa Core Medical valued as it gets PE investor on board?

How was Sensa Core Medical valued as it gets PE investor on board?

Premium
How was Sensa Core Medical valued as it gets PE investor on board?
Sensa Core founder Ravi Kumar Meruva

Medical device manufacturer Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation Pvt Ltd has brought a private equity firm on its cap table through an investment round that comprises a primary infusion of capital and a secondary share sale. Hyderabad-based Sensa Core, which makes medical devices such as electrolyte analyzers, blood gas analyzers, glucose meters, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Eight Roads-backed PlasmaGen Bio snags funding, valuation nears $170 mn

Healthcare

Eight Roads-backed PlasmaGen Bio snags funding, valuation nears $170 mn

Fortis Healthcare agrees to acquire Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital

Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare agrees to acquire Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital

Premium
Hyderabad-based Pinnacle Blooms in talks with PE players for funding

Healthcare

Hyderabad-based Pinnacle Blooms in talks with PE players for funding

Pro
Multiples-backed animal healthcare firm eyes big-ticket IPO

Healthcare

Multiples-backed animal healthcare firm eyes big-ticket IPO

Premium
Somerset ropes in LP to co-invest $28 mn in south India-based hospital chain

Healthcare

Somerset ropes in LP to co-invest $28 mn in south India-based hospital chain

KKR-backed Healthium acquires controlling stake in surgical products maker

Healthcare

KKR-backed Healthium acquires controlling stake in surgical products maker

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW