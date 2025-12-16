KKR-backed Healthium acquires controlling stake in surgical products maker
By Roshan Abraham

  • 16 Dec 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Healthium Medtech, a KKR-backed medical device maker that is reportedly raising capital for acquisition-led expansion, has inked a deal to buy a controlling stake in a surgical products manufacturer to strengthen its surgical consumables portfolio.

The Bengaluru-based company will acquire a controlling stake in Paramount Surgimed Ltd. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.  

Founded in 1993, Paramount Surgimed manufactures, supplies and exports surgical blades, safety scalpels, skin graft blades, blood lancet, gouge blades, biopsy punch, among other products. The New Delhi-based company is led by Shaily Grover.

Healthium said Paramount's non-surgical businesses, including its lifestyle and hygiene businesses, will be carved out ahead of the transaction, with the Grover family retaining ownership of those businesses.

The acquisition will bolster Healthium's presence across surgical, post-surgical, arthroscopy, wound care and infection prevention categories, the company said in a social media post.  

For the financial year ended March 2025, Paramount Surgimed’s standalone revenue grew 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 122.6 crore compared with 22.4% growth in the previous year. Net profit rose 8.8% to Rs 6.4 crore in FY25, according to VCCEdge, the data research arm of VCCircle. 

Meanwhile, KRR, which last year acquired Healthium from UK-based Apax Partners, is said to have earmarked $150-200 million for acquisitions to scale up the medical devices maker. This is part of KKR's bolt-on strategy for which the US private equity major has allocated capital and resources.

Healthium MedtechKKRParamount Surgimed

