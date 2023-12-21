WSB Real Estate enters warehousing market with first land deal in Delhi-NCR

Vinit Prabhugaonkar, managing partner, WSB Real Estate

WSB Real Estate Partners Pvt Ltd, the Mumbai-based real estate asset manager earlier known as Walton Street India, has entered the warehousing market with the purchase of its first land parcel for the development of a Grade-A asset. The real estate debt investor, whose operations have been largely focused on the residential sector thus far, ......