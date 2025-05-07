With family offices on board, EV startup Simple Energy is gearing up for growth
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • With family offices on board, EV startup Simple Energy is gearing up for growth

With family offices on board, EV startup Simple Energy is gearing up for growth

By Roshan Abraham

  • 07 May 2025
Premium
With family offices on board, EV startup Simple Energy is gearing up for growth

Electric vehicle startup Simple Energy is accelerating its expansion plans, buoyed by the backing of prominent family offices and private investors, and a sharp focus on profitability. The Bengaluru-based company is targeting a scale-up in manufacturing, sales, and market presence to cement its position in India’s EV ecosystem.   Backed by ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Avammune Therapeutics, Posha, InspeCity, others secure funding

TMT

Avammune Therapeutics, Posha, InspeCity, others secure funding

Pro
Cab-hailing firm Ola barely manages to retain unicorn tag with latest valuation markdown

TMT

Cab-hailing firm Ola barely manages to retain unicorn tag with latest valuation markdown

Blume-backed Routematic raises $40 mn amid rising demand for corporate commutes

TMT

Blume-backed Routematic raises $40 mn amid rising demand for corporate commutes

BrowserStack buys Peak XV-backed DevOps startup Requestly

TMT

BrowserStack buys Peak XV-backed DevOps startup Requestly

Iron Pillar leads $35-mn round in Flipspaces

TMT

Iron Pillar leads $35-mn round in Flipspaces

KPIT Tech to acquire Caresoft Global's engineering solutions unit for $191 mn

TMT

KPIT Tech to acquire Caresoft Global's engineering solutions unit for $191 mn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW