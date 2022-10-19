Wipro Consumer’s venture arm backs Indonesia-based supplement brand YOUVIT

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture funding arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting on Wednesday said it has invested in Indonesia-based startup YOUVIT that sells nutraceutical and wellness products for children and adults.

This marks the fund’s first direct investment in a south-east Asia startup.

“YOUVIT is a promising startup in the nutra segment with focus on gummies. This is our first direct investment in a SE Asia startup. YOUVIT is gaining strong traction among children as well as adults, with presence in Indonesia and Malaysia with plans to expand across Southeast Asia,” said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures.

This is the fund’s ninth investment in a startup—the earlier ones being MyGlamm, Ustraa, Power Gummies, Souflower, TAC, LetsShave, Onelife Nutriscience and DSG Consumer Fund IV. The fund was set up in 2019; it typically invests between $2 million to $6 million per deal.

“We continue to look at innovative companies in the consumer space in India and SE Asia,” Keshan said.

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures’ investment in YOUVIT is part of a $6 million Series B funding round closed by the company. The startup offers nutraceutical and wellness products in gummies format for children as well as adults.

“We are excited to welcome Wipro Consumer Care–Ventures as part of our $6 million Series B funding round,” said Wouter, Co-founder and CEO, YOUVIT.

Funds will be used to expand its product offerings, launch products in new formats, while investing in the brand and expanding the team. “We will double-down on our omnichannel distribution model, with strong traction through online channels and our DTC platform as well as presence across more than 20,000 modern retail stores,” he said.

