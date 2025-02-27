Wipro commits $200 mn more to VC arm to invest in tech startups

Wipro Ventures managing partners Venu Pemmaraju (left) and Biplab Adhya

Software services giant Wipro Ltd has committed to invest $200 million in its venture capital arm, the fourth such commitment since it started the investment firm almost a decade ago.

The latest commitment is aimed at accelerating Wipro Ventures’ investments in early- to -mid stage technology startups, the company said in a statement.

“Wipro Ventures is strategically positioned to participate in and contribute to technological innovation across startup hubs globally,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director at Wipro.

Wipro Ventures was founded in 2015. It launched its first fund of $100 million in the same year. Five years later, it unveiled a second fund with a corpus of $150 million. The firm recently launched a $50 million fund.

The VC firm said it has invested in 37 startups in categories including artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud infrastructure. It has clocked 12 exits from these investments to date.

In 2024, the company invested in three startups—software supply chain security firm Liniaje, agentic AI startup Simbian, and cybersecurity company Tuskira. It also scored three exits during the year.

This year, the company fully exited Israeli cybersecurity startup Vulcan Cyber, in which Wipro invested four years back, following US-listed Tenable Holdings' acquisition of the company.

Besides making direct equity investments in startups, Wipro Ventures has also invested in several early-stage, enterprise-focused and cybersecurity-themed venture capital funds in India, the US, and Israel.

