Wipro commits $200 mn more to VC arm to invest in tech startups
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Wipro commits $200 mn more to VC arm to invest in tech startups

Wipro commits $200 mn more to VC arm to invest in tech startups

By Roshan Abraham

  • 27 Feb 2025
Wipro commits $200 mn more to VC arm to invest in tech startups
Wipro Ventures managing partners Venu Pemmaraju (left) and Biplab Adhya

Software services giant Wipro Ltd has committed to invest $200 million in its venture capital arm, the fourth such commitment since it started the investment firm almost a decade ago.  

The latest commitment is aimed at accelerating Wipro Ventures’ investments in early- to -mid stage technology startups, the company said in a statement. 

Wipro Ventures is strategically positioned to participate in and contribute to technological innovation across startup hubs globally,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director at Wipro. 

Advertisement

Wipro Ventures was founded in 2015. It launched its first fund of $100 million in the same year. Five years later, it unveiled a second fund with a corpus of $150 million. The firm recently launched a $50 million fund.  

The VC firm said it has invested in 37 startups in categories including artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud infrastructure. It has clocked 12 exits from these investments to date. 

In 2024, the company invested in three startups—software supply chain security firm Liniaje, agentic AI startup Simbian, and cybersecurity company Tuskira. It also scored three exits during the year. 

Advertisement

This year, the company fully exited Israeli cybersecurity startup Vulcan Cyber, in which Wipro invested four years back, following US-listed Tenable Holdings' acquisition of the company. 

Besides making direct equity investments in startups, Wipro Ventures has also invested in several early-stage, enterprise-focused and cybersecurity-themed venture capital funds in India, the US, and Israel. 

Advertisement
WiproWipro Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market poised for $2-bn annual revenue ahead of IPO

TMT

Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market poised for $2-bn annual revenue ahead of IPO

Lightspeed, Accel invest in AI-led research startup

TMT

Lightspeed, Accel invest in AI-led research startup

India court orders Amazon to pay $39 mn in damages in Beverly Hills Polo Club case

TMT

India court orders Amazon to pay $39 mn in damages in Beverly Hills Polo Club case

Dodo Payments, Make in Box, Eat Better rake in early-stage funding

TMT

Dodo Payments, Make in Box, Eat Better rake in early-stage funding

Premium
Inflection Point Ventures joins agritech company's funding round

Consumer

Inflection Point Ventures joins agritech company's funding round

Premium
Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Healthcare

Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW