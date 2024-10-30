Why IFC-backed Eye-Q is shifting focus to Indian market from Africa operations

Premium Rajat Goel, co-founder and CEO, Eye-Q Vision

Eyecare clinic operator Eye-Q Vision Pvt. Ltd, backed by the World Bank Group's investment arm International Finance Corporation (IFC), is realigning its business priorities to focus on topline growth targets, a top executive told VCCircle. The Gurugram-based chain, which has actively pursued expansion opportunities in Africa and currently operates three hospitals ......