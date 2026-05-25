WhiteOak bets on India's small- and mid-caps on earnings strength, growth prospects
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WhiteOak bets on India's small- and mid-caps on earnings strength, growth prospects

By Reuters

  • 25 May 2026
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WhiteOak bets on India's small- and mid-caps on earnings strength, growth prospects
A view of Mumbai's central financial district | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

India's small- and mid-cap stocks are entering a sweet spot, with stronger earnings, price corrections and improving valuations making them more attractive than large-caps, said Hiren Dasani, chief investment officer for emerging markets at Singapore-based WhiteOak Capital.

"The real opportunity lies in companies tied to powerful structural themes such as manufacturing, supply-chain diversification, defence, energy infrastructure and AI-linked global capex, many of which are better represented in the broader market than in the large-cap universe," Dasani told Reuters on Monday.

The fund house, which has a global AUM of $11.23 billion of which 40% accounts for India, said the long-term growth story of domestic markets remains intact despite elevated crude prices and foreign outflows. 

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Brent crude has risen 36% since the Iran conflict began in late February, threatening to slow growth and stoke inflation in the world's third-biggest oil importer. [O/R]

Market performance shows a divergence. India's Nifty 50 and Sensex are down 8.3% and 10.5% so far in 2026, while small-caps and mid-caps have gained 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded domestic stocks worth $23.86 billion in 2026 so far, surpassing last year's record annual outflows. Dasani views the selling as a valuation reset rather than a rejection of India's fundamentals.

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"While India's 10%–12% earnings growth outlook remains intact, investors are reassessing it against improving earnings visibility in other emerging markets such as Korea and Taiwan, driven by AI-led capital expenditure," he said.  

Record buying by domestic mutual funds in small- and mid-caps in April remains a key supportive factor for these segments, according to WhiteOak Capital.   

Sectorally, WhiteOak favours industrials, manufacturing and select financials, citing strong momentum in engineering firms, auto ancillaries and capital-goods companies, with multi-year growth visibility. 

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It also sees opportunities in non-banking financial companies, MSME lenders and microfinance firms, where credit costs appear to have peaked, while it is cautious on IT services as AI-driven productivity gains intensify pricing pressure.

WhiteOak has significant exposure to Indian small- and mid-cap stocks. Its flexi-cap, multi-cap and special opportunities funds manage 79.07 billion rupees ($829.09 million), 34.21 billion rupees and 15.39 billion rupees.
 

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mid-cap stockssmall-capSensexNiftyearningsprice correctionsValuationsHiren DasaniWhiteOak Capital

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