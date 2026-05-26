SEBI eyes equity-style norms for debt, to pilot tokenized bond market

The logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

India's markets regulator is reviewing whether listed debt securities should be subject to disclosure requirements on par with those for listed equities, its chief said at an event on Tuesday, as it also moves ahead with plans to pilot tokenization of corporate bonds to modernize the market.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is reviewing whether listed debt should have disclosure norms similar to listed equity to enhance transparency and investor protection in debt markets, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said

The move comes as policymakers look to deepen India's corporate bond market, which remains relatively underdeveloped compared with equity markets

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The regulator is also exploring a pilot for tokenisation of corporate bonds with rollout expected in six to nine months, according to Pandey

The use of digital ledger technology expected to enable near-instant settlements in corporate bond market

Tokenization means converting securities like bonds into digital tokens on a shared ledger, enabling faster, cheaper and more transparent trading



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