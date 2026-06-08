Nifty 50, Sensex decline to two-month lows on oil spike, Asia selloff

The BSE building in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters

Indian shares fell on Monday, tracking a sharp selloff across Asian markets, while crude prices spiked due to an escalation of the Middle East conflict.

Brent crude rose 4.3% to $97 a barrel as fresh Israeli strikes on Iran and Lebanon fuelled fears of wider conflict and oil supply disruptions.

India's benchmark Nifty 50 fell 1.04% to 23,123 and the BSE Sensex shed 0.97% to 73,524.26, with both the blue-chip indexes closing at two-month lows.

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Fifteen of the 16 major sectors declined, with high-weightage financials and IT losing 1% and 1.2%, respectively.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps declined about 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index tumbled 3.5%, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 8.3% and Japan's Nikkei lost 3.9%, led by declines in AI-linked stocks after recent blistering rallies.

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Sentiment was weighed down by "a sharp selloff in technology, semiconductor and AI-linked stocks, along with elevated crude prices amid the Middle East conflict," said Rajesh Palviya, head of research at Axis Direct.

Rising expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike by 2026-end, after a stronger-than-expected May jobs report, also weighed on markets.

"The data has reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve could maintain a hawkish stance for longer, resulting in higher bond yields and renewed risk aversion across global equities," Palviya said.

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India unveiled measures on Friday to support the battered rupee as costly oil and record foreign outflows after the Iran war strained the economy.

Among shares, Wipro slid 8.4% to a three-year low after its buyback record date and global technology rout.

InterGlobe Aviation fell 2.7% after Bloomberg News reported the carrier is unlikely to receive the full batch of nine Airbus A321XLR units this year.



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