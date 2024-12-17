What’s the game plan of life sciences VC fund floated by Actis-owned firm's execs?

Premium Jasmeet Chhabra (left) and Vishal Goel, Innovation Acceleration Platform (IXP)

Three current and former executives of Rx Propellant, a life sciences-focused infrastructure provider owned by private equity firm Actis, have come together to float a venture capital fund to bet on biotech startups. Vishal Goel and Jasmeet Chhabra, who have been engaged in real estate investments for nearly two decades, have ......