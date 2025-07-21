What’s on the wishlist of private listed InvITs for tapping into public markets?

Premium
A growing number of private listed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are keen to list on the public markets but want a few more regulatory measures to make the transition easier, according to legal experts who spoke to VCCircle. The Securities and Exchange Board of India should review the voting threshold required ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.