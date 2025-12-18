Africa mid-market PE firm Phatisa may nearly double AUM with new fund

Premium

Mauritius-headquartered private-equity firm Phatisa, which focuses on food and affordable housing investments across sub-Saharan Africa, is aiming to nearly double its assets under management (AUM) as it floats its new fund. The investor, which also has offices across several African countries including Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, is targeting to raise ......