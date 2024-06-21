What’s holding back PE firms from making more bets on India’s edu-infra segment?

Premium
Late last year, an Indian affiliate of Hillhouse Investment—the Singapore-headquartered private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang—struck two deals in a sector that bulge-bracket PE firms have largely shunned despite its seemingly vast potential. Alta Capital, the sole India operating partner of Hillhouse’s real estate arm Rava Partners, bought ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.