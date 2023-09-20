What is clouding GIC-controlled Greenko’s outlook as it diversifies into new areas?

Premium
In March, Hyderabad-based renewable energy company Greenko raised $700 million (around Rs 5,700 crore) via a rights issue from its existing backers—GIC of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Japan’s ORIX Corp—to fund the capex of pumped hydro storage projects with a capacity of more than 25 GWh. But the quantum of money raised was not the only reason that made this investment particularly ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.