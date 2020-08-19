Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
What the tweaks in Avendus co-founders’ roles mean for the KKR-backed firm
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Diversified financial services firm Avendus Group has tweaked the roles and designations of its co-founders to better help the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS