WestBridge Capital leads $60-mn funding in Tessell

Indian private equity firm WestBridge Capital, which backs unlisted companies and also makes private investments in public equities, has led a $60 million (Rs 518 crore) funding round in database-as-a-service startup Tessell.
Existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners and new investors B37.vc and Rocketship.vc also participated in the Series B round, the company said in a statement.
Tessell intends to use the fresh capital to accelerate its go-to-market expansion and fuel research and development.
“Enterprises today struggle with siloed data and rigid database solutions that are incomplete, lacking performance, resilience, governance, and flexibility,” said Bala Kuchibhotla, co-founder and chief executive of Tessell. “At Tessell, we are creating a seamless, secure, high-performant AI-driven platform that supports both operational and analytical workloads—powering a true data ecosystem.”
The startup, founded in 2021, helps to better manage enterprise databases in the cloud. It enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. While the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, it has a significant employee base in Bengaluru.
“Prior to Tessell, few companies could challenge incumbents in database management despite their inefficiencies. Now, enterprises are shifting to Tessell for a high-performing and cost-effective solution, spending less time managing their databases and creating more business value,” said Sumir Chadha, co-founder and managing partner at WestBridge.
Last month, WestBridge participated in California-based artificial intelligence infrastructure startup Nexthop AI as part of the company’s $110-million funding round led by venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners. It also invested in cloud storage management platform Lucidity and its existing portfolio company Rapido in India.