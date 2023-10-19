WestBridge-backed Propshare Capital rolls out second real estate fund

Premium
Real estate-focussed fund manager PropShare Capital has floated a second fund under its existing alternative investment fund (AIF) strategy to invest in rent-generating commercial real estate assets. The PropShare Real Estate Fund II (PREF II), a category-II AIF, will have a target corpus of Rs 500 crore ($60 million as per ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.