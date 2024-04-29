ASK Property Fund bags 2x returns from four-year old bet

Premium Amit Bhagat, MD & CEO, ASK Property Fund

Private equity giant Blackstone-backed ASK Group’s real estate investment arm, ASK Property Fund, has generated nearly 2x returns on a four-year-old investment in a plotted housing development investment,. The private equity investor has exited the 2019 portfolio investment which comprised three assets—two in Gurugram and one in Bengaluru—where the initial ......