Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa

By Reuters

  • 15 May 2024
Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa

Qatar Airways will soon announce an investment in an airline in southern Africa, its CEO said on Wednesday, part of the Gulf carrier's drive to expand its network in Africa.

"We are at the final stage of an equity investment in an airline in the southern part of Africa," Badr Mohammed Al Meer said on a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, saying the deal could be announced in two to three weeks.

Meer, who became CEO in November, said the southern part of Africa was a gap in Qatar Airways' network coverage on the continent.

Advertisement

He added that Qatar Airways wants to expand the fleets of its partner airlines in Africa to improve connectivity.

Qatar Airways in 2019 took a 60% stake in a new $1.3 billion international airport being built in Rwanda and has code share agreements with several airlines in Africa including Rwandair.

Rwandair CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo, speaking in Doha, said the airport could be incorporated around 2027-28.

Advertisement
Qatar AirwaysMiddle EastInternationalAfrica

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa

Infrastructure

Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa

Premium
Engie arm pockets smaller cheques from foreign investors for India solar project

Infrastructure

Engie arm pockets smaller cheques from foreign investors for India solar project

Pro
How Nalanda Capital's exit move from decade-old bet panned out

Infrastructure

How Nalanda Capital's exit move from decade-old bet panned out

Cold-chain marketplace Celcius Logistics snags $5 mn In pre-Series B

Infrastructure

Cold-chain marketplace Celcius Logistics snags $5 mn In pre-Series B

Emirates Group arm dnata looking at overseas inorganic growth

Infrastructure

Emirates Group arm dnata looking at overseas inorganic growth

GenAI startup Highperformr, two others raise early-stage funding

Infrastructure

GenAI startup Highperformr, two others raise early-stage funding

Advertisement