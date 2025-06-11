WestBridge-backed Credgenics' revenue grows in FY25, profitability improves

Credgenics founders Anand Agrawal, Mayank Khera and Rishabh Goel

Credgenics, which provides a SaaS-based debt collections and resolution platform to customers globally, has posted a 40% growth in revenue to Rs 220 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2025 from Rs 155.6 crore the year before.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 25 crore for FY25, up from Rs 7.28 crore the year before, it said in a statement on Wednesday. It didn't disclose its net profit for the year. The company posted a net profit of Rs 8.4 crore for FY24, according to VCCEdge.

“With our revenue growing consistently at a high pace with sustained profitability, we have reinforced our dominant market leadership in this space,” said Rishabh Goel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Credgenics.

“We plan to further expand our presence both in India and other geographical locations, including South East Asia and the Middle East,” Goel added.

Credgenics, which is operated by Analog Legalhub Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2018 by Goel, Anand Agrawal and Mayank Khera. The company helps banks and non-banking financial companies streamline their collection processes and reduce their non-performing assets by using technology to reduce manpower used for legal and collection processes.

It offers debt resolution solutions, including digital collections, collections analytics, litigation management, field collections mobile app, agent performance management, and payments platform that use AI-driven intelligent automation and machine learning models to deliver efficient collections. Its technology stacks helps debt collections for banks, NBFCs, HFCs, fintech lenders, and asset reconstruction companies.

“Our goal is to continue delivering superior business value through our AI-powered innovative platform while enhancing the experience for credit consumers. As part of this vision, we are also prioritizing investments in generative AI to further add more innovative solutions,” said Goel.

Agrawal, co-founder and chief product and technology officer of Credgenics, said that the company has scaled its platform over the past year and added new capabilities to meet the growing aspirational requirements of customers.

The company last raised $50 million in its Series B funding round led by existing investors Westbridge Capital, Accel and Tanglin Ventures, along with Beams Fintech Fund joining the cap table. The round had valued the company at $340 million.

