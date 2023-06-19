WestBridge-backed Adda247 takes over e-learning app Veeksha

L-R: Gaurishankar Singh, co-founder, Veeksha and Anil Nagar, founder and chief executive officer, Adda247

Edtech startup Adda247, which counts Google, WestBridge Capital and Info Edge as among its investors, on Monday said it has bought experiential learning-based platform Veeksha for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will help Adda247 to offer interactive learning modules to K-12 and joint entrance exam (JEE)/national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) aspirants, it said in a statement.

The startup aims to provide aspirants with the latest 3D/augmented reality/ virtual reality-based experiential learning tools and also looks to expand its operations to tier III and IV cities in India.

“Adda247's large user base along with our ability to create 3D visualized content can lead to advancements in education with AR/VR”, said Gaurishankar Singh, co-founder, Veeksha.

Founded in 2021 by Singh, Hariprasad Bommidi and Miral Songhela, Veeksha is a 3D experiential learning-based platform. The Ahmedabad-based startup uses technology with education to produce mathematics and science content and improves learners’ experience by producing 3D interactive simulations, AR/VR learning modules.

“We are working to scale up our AR/VR capabilities and with Veeksha, we plan to simplify complex concepts into simple 3D visualizations, virtual experiments, explanatory videos,” said Anil Nagar, founder and chief executive officer, Adda247.

Founded in 2016 by Nagar and Saurabh Bansal, Adda247 provides live-video classes, on-demand video courses, mock tests and books focused on government examinations.

Earlier this year, VCCircle reported that the edtech startup plans to deploy $20 million (Rs 162.2 crore) for acquisitions in 2023. It aims to undertake one to two acquisitions this year.

In 2021, the Gurugram-based firm made its maiden inorganic bet by acquiring UPSC (union public service commission)-focused edtech platform StudyIQ Education for about $20 million in a cash and stock deal.

Last year, the startup raised $35 million in funding from investors like Google, WestBridge Capital, Info Edge and Asha Impact.

