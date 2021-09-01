Skit, previously known as Vernacular.ai, has secured $23 million as part of its Series B funding led by WestBridge Capital along with participation from existing investors Kalaari Capital and Exfinity Ventures, among others.

The Bengaluru-based company will use the funds for sales and marketing efforts, build delivery capabilities, boost its research and development and expand globally.

“This investment comes when we are making strategic inroads into the US and Southeast Asian markets.

Clients and investors alike have recognized the uniqueness and superiority of our product and continue to show confidence in our growth path.

The global contact centre market size is expected to grow steadily and reach a value of $496 billion by 2027,” Sourabh Gupta, co-founder, Skit, said.

He added “To address this sizable growth, we at Skit are using voice bot innovation and our market observations to personalize caller experiences at customer contact centers and deliver up to 50% cost reduction and superior customer experience.”

Founded in 2016 by IIT-Roorkee graduates Sourabh Gupta, Akshay Deshraj and Manoj Sarda, Skit automates the customer service operations of businesses through the use of natural language processing (NLP) technology in Indian languages through an AI-based voice automation platform named VIVA.

This enables companies to interact and engage with their customers in the languages preferred by them.

The new round of funding brings the startups’ total raise to $30 million.

The firm said it has grown over 4 times since its last fundraise, it has built a strong partner network across industries such as banking, insurance, e-commerce, consumer durables, travel, among others.

The company said it has strengthened its workforce by over 6 times to prepare for future growth.

The platform claims to be recognised over 160 dialects in 10 different Indian languages to support the enterprise user base.

