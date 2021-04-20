Sequoia-backed Mobile Premier League buys Delhi-based GamingMonk

Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) said on Tuesday that it has acquired Delhi-based GamingMonk and launched Esports Arena as it looks to widen its esports portfolio.

Sequoia Capital-backed MPL did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The news comes just two months after MPL, which is looking to expand in international markets, raised $95 million, falling short of joining the list of unicorns.

“GamingMonk will augment our efforts in reaching our target audience and engage with our users effectively,” Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of MPL, said.

“GamingMonk’s vision was to change the esports scenario in India, and I strongly believe that our collaboration with MPL will not only help us accomplish our goal, but also transform the way every individual in our country views esports,” Ashwin Haryani, co-founder of GamingMonk, said.

Bengaluru-based MPL said that as part of the deal it has retained GamingMonk’s team.

GamingMonk has a registered base of over 1.3 million users.

In September, MPL had raised $90 million in a Series C round of funding, welcoming new investors such as SIG Global, RTP Global, MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures.

MPL, which has over 70 games on its platform, is Asia’s biggest esports and mobile gaming platform, with over 70 million users in India and 3.5 million in Indonesia.

It was founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra in 2018. The gaming platform currently employs over 600 personnel with offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Jakarta, and Singapore.

The firm’s early investors include Sequoia, Go-Ventures and Times Internet.