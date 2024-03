Welspun One marks first exit from maiden fund

Premium Anshul Singhal, MD, Welspun One | Credit: Welspun

Homegrown logistics and warehousing assets investor Welspun One has made the first exit from its maiden fund, which was launched in 2021 with a corpus of Rs 500 crore, by selling one of its earliest asset located in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Welspun One Logistics Parks I fund had ......