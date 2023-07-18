Welspun One Logistics Parks targets $1 bn AUM as second fund raises base corpus

Premium
Welspun One Logistics Parks, part of Mumbai-based conglomerate Welspun Group, said Tuesday it is targeting $1 billion in assets under management after raising the base corpus for its second fund. The logistics-focused fund and development management platform said its second investment vehicle, which marked its initial close in May, has raised the primary target corpus of Rs ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.