Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Weekly Deals Wrap: Tech rules charts even as total transaction value falls
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

The last week of June saw the total deal value fall almost 30% to $1.7 billion, with the technology sector leading the charts.  The...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...