Web3.0 venture funds write $4 mn cheque to meta platform Bullieverse

Metaverse platform Bullieverse on Friday said it has racked up a $4 million (around Rs 30 crore) funding led by web3.0 venture funds and investors.

The round also saw participation from OkxBlockdream Ventures, Fundamental Games, 6th Man Ventures, C2 Ventures, Gate Labs, GravityX, among others.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to roll out intuitive features, mint user-friendly non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and creating utility. The fundraise will also enable expansion of the platform’s ecosystem.

Bullieverse, launched by Srini Anala and Murali Reddy last year, is an open fantasy metaverse curated specially for blockchain-based gamers and creators.

It is premiering on well-known launchpads such as Seedify, Infinite Launch, Redkite, GameFi, Metaverse Pad.

“Bullieverse was founded with a vision to create an open metaverse decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) in a fun and adventurous way. The mission to create a DAO involving gaming and a metaverse play will deliver a self-reinforcing gaming environment for the community. We believe we are different, and we have already started demonstrating that through our execution-- the quality of design, gaming experience and platform design," said Anala.

The company plans to launch two tokens to provide more opportunities to the users to participate in the play-and-earn and create-and-earn economies. The project has also previously launched Bull NFTs with over 150 traits.