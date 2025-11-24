Wealth-tech platform Wealthy.in secures $14.5 mn Series B funding

Wealthy.in co-founders Aditya Agarwal (left) and Prashant Gupta

Wealthy.in, a wealth-tech platform for mutual fund distributors and wealth management professionals, has raised Rs 130 crore ($14.5 million) in a Series B round led by Bertelsmann India Investments.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Alpha Wave Global, new investor Shepherd's Hill, and several prominent tech entrepreneurs.

The Bengaluru-based company said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen its technology stack, build advanced AI-powered tools and digital infrastructure, and expand into tier II and III geographies.

Founded by Aditya Agarwal and Prashant Gupta, Wealthy.in works with over 6,000 mutual fund distributors, serving more than 100,000 clients across 1,000-plus towns. Its platform provides distributors with advanced technology, dedicated support, and in-depth product research to deliver personalized investment solutions and data-driven insights.

The company currently processes over Rs 300 crore in monthly transactions.

“Mutual fund distributors have done a phenomenal job building trust and relationships, but to scale to the next level, they needed technology investment that was missing from the ecosystem. We've built a mobile-first, India-made solution designed specifically for how Indians invest and how Indian advisors work,” said co-founder Agarwal.

The latest fundraise comes more than three years after Wealthy.in raised its Series A round in February 2022, when Alpha Wave led its $7.5 million Series A round that also saw participation from Venture Highway, Good Capital and Emphasis Ventures.

Over the last three years, the company's assets under management have grown from Rs 200 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. It now operates 20 offices across India with a team of over 250, and has a presence in major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Gurugram, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Kolkata.

