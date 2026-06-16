ContraVault, Maya Research, three others pocket funding; KV Toys inks M&A

ContraVault AI's founders (L to R) Isha Juneja, Sayan Sen and Tanmay Juneja

AI startups ContraVault, Maya Research, consumer platform Speedioo, music tech company Madverse Music and creator economy startup Influish secured funding in various early-stage rounds, the companies said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, toymaker KV Toys has acquired an education-focused toymaker.

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ContraVault AI, a procurement intelligence platform, raised $3.1 million (Rs 29.3 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from existing investor Titan Capital Winners Fund.

The startup plans to use the funding to accelerate product innovation, advance AI capabilities, and support its expansion into global markets particularly the United States.

Founded in 2024 by Sayan Sen, Isha Juneja and Tanmay Juneja, ContraVault AI offers an AI powered platform that enables organisations to analyse tenders and RFPs, identify risks, ensure compliance, and streamline decision-making to reshape complex and underserved enterprise functions, including bid management.

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Maya Research, a startup building a voice interface, has raised $1.9 million (nearly Rs 18 crore) in a seed round led by South Park Commons.

Maya is building a voice interface using conversational models designed to speak, think and respond like a native speaker, adapting to local languages, contexts and conversational nuances.

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Founded in 2025 by BS Dheemanth Reddy and Bharath Kumar Kakumani, Maya Research has gained 3 million app downloads across the India, Southeast Asia, and MENA.

Consumer-tech platform Speedioo has raised Rs 10 crore (around $1.06 million) in a seed round led by Atomic Capital to build its AI-native technology stack, expand distribution across India, deepen its partnerships with OEMs, and scale up its dealer partner and retail network.

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Speedioo also plans to grow its retail footprint across cities through a franchise model and expand its senior leadership team.



Founded by Sagar Potphode and Ajit Deshmukh, Speedioo is a full-stack consumer-tech company building an integrated omnichannel platform across procurement, pricing, refurbishment, supply chain and customer experience to make used two-wheeler ownership more accessible and transparent.

Gurugram-based music technology company Madverse Music Group has closed its first institutional funding round led by Ahdritz Capital, the investment vehicle of Kobalt Music Group founder Willard Ahdritz. The company didn't disclose the terms of the transaction.

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The investment will accelerate the startup's expansion across AI-led technology, rights management, distribution and artist services globally, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Rohan Nesho Jain in 2023, Madverse is building AI-enabled infrastructure for music distribution, publishing, marketing and fan engagement.

Creator platform Influish has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round at a valuation of Rs 25 crore (around $2.6 million). With this funding, the company is targeting Rs 100 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) by December 2027.

The round saw participation from operators, Clovia co-founder Pankaj Vermani, and individual investors such as Jeetendra Tewani and Sachin Harneja.

Founded by Sankalp Nag, Tushar Jain and Shivani Rajora, Influish is building a unified ecosystem and the infrastructure required for India's creator economy. The platform provides access to verified Instagram insights through official Meta APIs, enables discovery of brand collaborations, offers tools such as auto-DM automation, provides learning resources, and streamlines creator-brand partnerships.

KV Toys-Play Panda

Toy maker KV Toys India Ltd has forayed into the educational and STEM toys segment by agreeing to acquire a 50% stake in Play Panda Pvt ltd, for up to Rs 4.5 crore (around $480,000).

The transaction, which remains subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions, marks KV Toys' strategic entry into the fast-growing educational and STEM toys segment.

Once completed, the deal aims to combine Play Panda's product innovation capabilities with KV Toys' manufacturing and distribution strength.

Play Panda offers educational toys focusing on STEM-based learning.

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