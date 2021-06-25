WealthDesk raises funds from ex-Blackstone partner, Pepperfry founders invest in Lavado

Investment technology platform WealthDesk said it has closed its pre-Series A funding round at $3.2 million (Rs 23.7 crore).

To close the round, the company has raised funds from Mathew Cyriac, former Blackstone partner and co-head of India private equity.

Earlier this year, WealthDesk raised the first tranche of pre-Series A funding from individual investors including senior leaders from global banks and market participants, the company said.

Lavado

Laundry and accessory care services firm Lavado said it has raised funds in a pre-institutional round from founders of furniture retailer Pepperfry.com.

The Mumbai-based company said it will use the funds to step up its logistical coverage and expand its local laundry businesses ecosystem.

“With these funds, we are looking to expand our services to Thane, Navi Mumbai and Vashi and soon we will raise Series A for further expansion,” Disha Jain, founder of Lavado, said.

Founded in 2017, Lavado is a on-demand laundry and accessory care startup that partners with local laundries.