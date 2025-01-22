Water purifier firm Kent files draft papers to float IPO

Indian water purifier maker Kent R O Systems filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday.

The firm's founder and Chairman Mahesh Gupta, along with other family members, will collectively sell 10.1 million shares, or a 10% stake out of their 99.77% interest in the company, according to the draft papers.

Kent will not issue new shares in the IPO.

The firm, which also makes vacuum cleaners and fans, is the latest among a slew of companies looking to make their stock market debut in India.

Around 14 companies have floated share sales so far in 2025, according to stock exchange operator BSE, following a flurry of IPOs in 2024 where Indian firms raised a record 1.6 trillion rupees ($18.5 billion).

Established in 1999 by Gupta, Kent counts the likes of Eureka Forbes, a larger rival, among its competitors.

Kent's revenue grew 8.7% to 11.78 billion rupees for the year to March 2024, but trailed Eureka's revenue of 21.89 billion rupees.

Kent reported a revenue of 6.37 billion rupees for the April-September 2024 period, with water purifiers forming 85% of the total, while fans and kitchen appliances comprised the rest.

