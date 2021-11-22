Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
WaterBridge marks final close of second VC fund at $150 mn
(From L-R): Manish Kheterpal (managing partner), Anjali Sosale (partner), Ashish Jain (partner)

WaterBridge Ventures, which has backed startups such as Unacademy, Atlan, Magicpin, Bijnis and CityMall, has marked the final...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...