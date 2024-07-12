Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 12 Jul 2024
Premium
Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Warehousing automation firm Nido Group is in discussions with a clutch of strategic suitors and asset managers to raise its maiden external round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.   The company, which competes with the likes of Reliance Retail-controlled Addverb Technologies and Delhivery-backed Falcon Autotech, intends ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Manufacturing

Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Hyundai rules out special worker share allocation in India IPO despite protests

Manufacturing

Hyundai rules out special worker share allocation in India IPO despite protests

OTT platform Planet Marathi, two others raise early-stage funding

Manufacturing

OTT platform Planet Marathi, two others raise early-stage funding

Quadria, PremjiInvest-backed firms move a step closer to public float

Healthcare

Quadria, PremjiInvest-backed firms move a step closer to public float

Bharat Petroleum among bidders for Sri Lanka LPG terminal

Manufacturing

Bharat Petroleum among bidders for Sri Lanka LPG terminal

Pro
TPG Growth virtually writes off a legacy India bet with deep haircut

Manufacturing

TPG Growth virtually writes off a legacy India bet with deep haircut

Advertisement