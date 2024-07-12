Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Premium

Warehousing automation firm Nido Group is in discussions with a clutch of strategic suitors and asset managers to raise its maiden external round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company, which competes with the likes of Reliance Retail-controlled Addverb Technologies and Delhivery-backed Falcon Autotech, intends ......