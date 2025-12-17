True North's private credit arm invests $8.3 mn in Samtel Avionics
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

True North's private credit arm invests $8.3 mn in Samtel Avionics

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 17 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
True North's private credit arm invests $8.3 mn in Samtel Avionics
Credit: 123RF.com

True North's private credit vertical has invested Rs 75 crore (around $8.3 million) in aerospace and defence firm Samtel Avionics, according to a press note.

The investment also includes a green shoe option of Rs 140 Crore (around $15.5 million).

The Gurugram-based company will utilise the funding to fuel growth, expand manufacturing capacity, adopt advanced accelerate research and development, expand manufacturing capacity, and adopt advanced indigenous technologies for mission-critical applications.

Advertisement

“It (the investment) not only validates our technological capabilities but also reinforces our commitment towards building world-class, indigenous solutions for mission-critical applications across defence, aerospace, and emerging domains like satellites and unmanned systems (UAVs),” Puneet Kaura, managing director and chief executive officer, Samtel Avionics said in the note.

Samtel Avionics, which is a part of the consumer-electronics maker Samtel Group, provides advanced and rugged electronic systems for defence, aerospace, and railways. The company offers end-to-end capabilities spanning design, development, manufacturing, testing, and lifecycle support for mission critical platforms. 

Samtel is also expanding into unmanned aerial vehicles and satellite systems.

Advertisement

True North is a home-grown private equity firm that focusses on investing in mid-sized profitable businesses. The firm forayed into private credit in 2022. True North's 'Performing Credit Regular Income Fund' has raised over Rs 2,000 crore having completed 23 investments, 11 successful exits, and three partial exits. 

True North Private CreditSamtel AvionicsTrue North

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Marquee PE firms, strategics show interest in NIIF's smart metering venture IntelliSmart

Infrastructure

Marquee PE firms, strategics show interest in NIIF's smart metering venture IntelliSmart

Peak XV, Kalaari-backed spacetech startup Digantara secures $50 mn in Series B

Manufacturing

Peak XV, Kalaari-backed spacetech startup Digantara secures $50 mn in Series B

Tribunal clears Vedanta's five-way demerger

Manufacturing

Tribunal clears Vedanta's five-way demerger

Pro
Norwest leads race to pick up stake in local auto parts maker

Manufacturing

Norwest leads race to pick up stake in local auto parts maker

Anupam Rasayan sets up US manufacturing presence with $150-mn deal

Manufacturing

Anupam Rasayan sets up US manufacturing presence with $150-mn deal

Premium
Hero MotoCorp supplier Shivam Autotech taps private credit again

Manufacturing

Hero MotoCorp supplier Shivam Autotech taps private credit again

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW