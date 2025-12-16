Tribunal clears Vedanta's five-way demerger
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Tribunal clears Vedanta's five-way demerger

By Reuters

  • 16 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Tribunal clears Vedanta's five-way demerger
Vedanta's logo on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian tribunal has approved oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta's plan to split into five different listed entities, the company said on Tuesday.

The plan, first floated in 2023, was facing pushback from the government that feared it would hinder its ability to recover dues. 

The approval comes after Vedanta's shareholders and lenders approved the plan in February, and will accelerate the split. Vedanta aims to complete the split by March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

After the demerger, the company will operate as Vedanta Limited, housing its base metals business. Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Steel and Iron, and Malco Energy will be the four other entities.

Its shares rose after the news and closed higher 3.7%.

Vedanta's consolidated borrowings stood at Rs 259.38 billion ($2.85 billion) at the end of September.

Advertisement
tribunalVedantasplitdemerger

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Norwest leads race to pick up stake in local auto parts maker

Manufacturing

Norwest leads race to pick up stake in local auto parts maker

Anupam Rasayan sets up US manufacturing presence with $150-mn deal

Manufacturing

Anupam Rasayan sets up US manufacturing presence with $150-mn deal

Premium
Hero MotoCorp supplier Shivam Autotech taps private credit again

Manufacturing

Hero MotoCorp supplier Shivam Autotech taps private credit again

Shriram Pistons to acquire Spanish firm Grupo Antolin's India arms

Manufacturing

Shriram Pistons to acquire Spanish firm Grupo Antolin's India arms

JSW Steel to move Bhushan Power's steel business to JV with JFE Steel

Manufacturing

JSW Steel to move Bhushan Power's steel business to JV with JFE Steel

Airbus supplier Aequs eyes higher value aircraft parts as IPO fully covered on first day

Manufacturing

Airbus supplier Aequs eyes higher value aircraft parts as IPO fully covered on first day

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW