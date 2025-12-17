Peak XV, Kalaari-backed spacetech startup Digantara secures $50 mn in Series B

Spacetech startup Digantara has raised $50 million (around Rs 455 crore) in its Series B round from a mix of new strategic and financial investors including homegrown asset management firm 360 ONE Asset, Tokyo headquarter venture capital manager SBI Investments Co Japan, and Indian entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala.

Its existing investors Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital also participated in the round.

Digantara plans to deploy the fresh capital for global expansion beyond India and the US, setting up new manufacturing facilities for satellite production and doubling its research and development teams globally over the coming year, it said in a statement.

The startup already has operations across India, Singapore, and the United States, and will expand to Europe by mid-2026. It is also gearing up to launch 15 space-based space surveillance satellites along with two dedicated missile-warning satellites through 2026–27.

Founded by Anirudh Sharma in 2020, Digantara specialises in space weather and debris-tracking for sovereign and allied interests across operational domains from emerging threats. It integrated advanced space-based sensors, proprietary optics, and AI-driven analytics into a unified space-intelligence infrastructure.

“Space is no longer a frontier, it is the new high ground for national security. Adversaries of the future will seek asymmetric advantage where sensing, automation, and latency matter most,” said Sharma, founder and CEO, Digantara.

“This capital accelerates our path to operational readiness, expand into the US and Europe, and drive new programs in missile warning, tracking, and space-based interceptors to deliver real deterrence and multidomain superiority."

Previously, in February 2024, the company raised $12 million (Rs 100 crore) in an extended Series A funding round from Aditya Birla Ventures, the venture capital arm of Aditya Birla Group, and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). In June 2023, the startup secured $10 million (Rs 82.3 crore) in a Series A funding round from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India).

