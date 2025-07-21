Warburg Pincus expands structured capital team, onboards first India-based executive

Premium
Private equity major Warburg Pincus, which added two managing directors to its India leadership team earlier this year, has now expanded the structured capital services team by appointing its first executive from India. The company, which was among the most active private equity investors in India in 2024, has named Ankur ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.