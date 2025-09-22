Walmart-backed PhonePe's losses shrink ahead of anticipated listing
Walmart-backed PhonePe's losses shrink ahead of anticipated listing

By Reuters

  • 22 Sep 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Walmart-backed fintech firm PhonePe's losses narrowed in the year ended March 2025 to Rs 17.2 billion ($194.78 million), the company said in a regulatory filing, ahead of the firm's widely anticipated initial public offering.

The company reported a loss of Rs 19.96 billion in the year ended March 2024.

PhonePe, among the most widely used apps in India to make payments via the country's popular unified payments interface (UPI), is preparing for a public listing on the country's stock exchanges, the firm said in a statement released earlier this year.

It has more than 600 million registered users across 40 million merchants and processes over 310 million online transactions daily.

Its revenue from operations rose 40% to Rs 71.15 billion ($805.63 million). 

WalmartPhonePe

