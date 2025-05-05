Volt14, SaleAssist.ai secure funding

Animesh Kumar Jha, founder, Volt14

Battery-tech startup Volt14 and SaaS company SaleAssist.ai have raised funding from various investors, the companies said on Monday.

With the latest funding, the battery tech startup has raised a total of $4.02 million in funding till now. The company will use the funds to scale up anode manufacturing and strengthen the team, it said in a statement.

The funding comes at a time when silicon is gaining traction as a key material in lithium-ion battery anodes, aimed at improving energy density and extending battery life.

Founded in 2019 by Animesh Kumar Jha in Singapore, Volt14 develops battery technologies using novel materials to improve both performance and cost efficiencies. It offers fully integrated, tunable, ready-to-use silicon-majority anodes to replace current anodes for battery cell manufacturers.

SaleAssist.ai has secured $300,000 in a funding round led by multi-stage VC fund Finvolve and ASICS Ventures Corporation.

The investment will enable SaleAssist to improve its product suite, focusing on deeper automation and personalization. As live commerce continues to expand globally, SaleAssist is positioning itself as a leading enabler in high-value, high-engagement product categories.