Six Sense Mobility, e-TRNL Energy raise early-stage funds

e-TRNL Energy co-founders Apoorv Shaligram (left) and Uttam Kumar Sen

​Six Sense Mobility, an automotive deep-tech startup, and cleantech startup e-TRNL Energy have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Friday.

Six Sense Mobility

Six Sense Mobility, an automotive deep-tech startup, has secured Rs 44 crore ($4.8 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by ace investor Ashish Kacholia. Existing investor Piper Serica Angel Fund also joined the round.

Six Sense Mobility, founded in 2022, is focused on building intelligent electronic systems and connected vehicle solutions. It delivers end-to-end, in-house capabilities across hardware, firmware, and software design, supported by OEM-grade manufacturing at scale, enabling faster integration, higher reliability, and seamless collaboration with automotive partners.

It plans to use the capital for manufacturing expansion, including a new state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It will also focus on R&D acceleration.

e-TRNL Energy, a cleantech startup, has raised Rs 27.4 crore in a seed round led by IAN Group that has invested through its IAN Alpha Fund.

The round also saw participation from Navam Capital, Speciale Invest, and other investors.

Founded in 2021 by Apoorv Shaligram and Uttam Kumar Sen, the startup is working on a fundamental battery cell technology that it says is chemistry-agnostic and can adopt all present lithium-ion and future sodium-ion chemistries.

The funds raised will be used for product development, validate performance and safety, and demonstrate manufacturing capability in India. It already has a R&D and an early-manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to support testing and scale-up. It has been granted two patents for its battery cell design and has filed additional patent applications.​

