Pixuate, Playo, Goodmeetings raise funding

Video analytics platform Pixuate has raised $1 million (Rs 7.4 crore) in a seed financing round led by SucSEED Indovation Fund and joined by Mumbai Angels, CIIE-IIM Ahmedabad and others.

The fresh funds will be used in research and development and market expansion.

“With this freshly infused funding we will also be looking at smart cities and highway traffic management use cases as our platform’s video analytics capabilities are also applicable in those areas,’’ said Prathvi Palekar, founder of Pixuate.

The startup previously received debt funding from the Technology Development Board, a government agency.

It offers Plant360 for enterprise and industrial companies. Pixuate uses proprietary algorithms in artificial intelligence, deep learning, and computer vision and aims to deliver real time insights from high volume video and image data.

Playo

SportsTech startup Playo has raised $500,000 in a seed round from Ventures High Tables Platform and other angel investors.

The firm operates in India, UAE and Qatar with ongoing pilots in the UK and Australia.

“More than 10% of our active users are outside India and during the pandemic, we have seen our presence swell to 35+ cities across India,” Gauravjeet Singh, founder and CEO, Playo, said.

About its pre-Covid annualized run rate of $8 million in sales, the startup said it had achieved cash-flow break even before being impacted by the pandemic and added that it has over 150,000 monthly sports activities.

“Playo is perfectly addressing all these questions with its 3Cs model coupled with the amazing tech platform it has built. We are extremely bullish about SportsTech and I think Playo’s ability to capture the market opportunity and the efficiency with which the founding team has scaled the business so far, made the process of investment decision a lot easier. We are delighted to be a part of their exciting journey,” Amit Kumar, senior partner at ah! Ventures, said.

Goodmeetings

Sales-based tech startup Goodmeetings has raised $1.7 million (12 crores) in pre-Series A round led by Chiratae Ventures.

The round saw participations from FortyTwo.VC, First Check, Adept Ventures, 100X Entrepreneurs, Atrium Angel.

The seed round also saw investors like Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm; Kunal Shah of CRED, Sujeet Kumar, founder of Udaan; Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter India; Piyush Shah of Inmobi Group; Krishna Kumar of Simplilearn; Raghunandan, founder Zolve, and TaxiForSure; and Sandeep Daga, CFO, Nestaway.

The fresh funds will be used to scale and build technology over 12-18 months, the company is also scaling its team in the US.

“Just like IT professionals have enjoyed work from home privileges over the last decade, the pandemic has brought the moment of reckoning for functions like sales that no one earlier believed could be done remotely. Our platform will truly make this privilege accessible to sales teams by increasing their effectiveness more than offline meetings,” Srinivasan Narayan CEO and co-founder, Goodmeetings, said.

The company said it is currently working with insurance companies, real-estate and fin-tech firms.

It is also targeting B2B SaaS, edtech, internet and consumer segments to provide its remote sales services.

Goodmeeting aims to leverage AI, Video, and Analytics to help the sales team to sell effectively both in online and offline channels, the platform automates many tasks like collecting customer information and helps salesperson by nudging them with information about them.

The platform self learns from seller and buyer to redeploy the same during the future call.