VFlowTech, Complement 1, ReelSaga, LUZO, ContraVault AI bag funding

ReelSaga co-founders (from left) Shubh Bansal, Shanu Vivek, and Ritesh Pandey

Early-stage startups VFlowTech, Complement 1, ReelSaga, LUZO, and ContraVault AI have raised funding from various investors in separate rounds, the companies said on Wednesday.

Energy storage solutions provider VFlowTech has raised $20.5 million (Rs 174 crore) in an extended Series A round led by Granite Asia, with strong participation from Antares Ventures, EDBI, MOL PLUS, PSA Ventures, and returning investors such as İnci Holding, UntroD Capital, Pappas Capital, Wavemaker Partners, SEEDS Capital, and Entrepreneurs First.

Advertisement

The Singapore-based company said it will use the funds to scale its existing 100 MWh manufacturing plant in India into a gigafactory and accelerate the rollout of its Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB) technology. VFlowTech claims its vanadium-based batteries offer more than 25 years of life, high safety, and deep discharge capability without degradation--suitable for utility-scale applications, microgrids, and commercial energy users.

"With our AI energy platform, we intend to build digital brains to India’s energy backbone, while scaling our local manufacturing capabilities and creating high-quality jobs in the country,” said Avishek Kumar, co-founder and CEO of VFlowTech.

Founded in 2018, VFlowTech provides energy storage and management solutions, including VRFB systems and hybrid batteries. Its AI-powered cloud energy management platform helps manage, monitor and optimize energy use across distributed renewable assets, while also enabling energy trading and grid ancillary services.

Advertisement

Complement 1

Complement 1, a US-based health-tech startup set up last year by Karan Bajaj (founder of WhiteHat Jr), has raised $16 million in a seed funding round led by Owl Ventures and Blume Ventures, with participation from some angel investors. The company has emerged from stealth to launch a platform focused on cancer patients and high-risk individuals, offering personalized daily support and education through one-on-one coaching.



The capital will be used to scale coaching infrastructure across the US, enhance its AI-led personalization engine, and expand partnerships with cancer centers, health plans, and employers. It will also invest in product development for better digital user experience.



ReelSaga

Mobile entertainment startup ReelSaga has raised $2.1 million in seed funding led by Picus Capital, with participation from ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, Nazara Technologies, 8i Ventures, Waveform Ventures, Warmup Ventures, Bombay54, Bharat Founders Fund, and several angel investors.

Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneurs Shubh Bansal, Shanu Vivek, and Ritesh Pandey, ReelSaga offers a microdrama platform, delivering short-form fiction series--each episode spanning about two minutes--designed for smartphone users.

Advertisement

With the app now live, the funds will be used to boost app development, create localized content, and expand offerings in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

LUZO, a marketplace for salons, spas, and wellness clinics, has raised $550,000 in a seed round led by Enrission India Capital, with participation from several investors, including the founders of Swiggy Dineout and Orra.

Advertisement

Operated by Salonsurf Ventures, it was founded by Anurav Dave, Nikhil Kalwani, and Maan Jetley. LUZO helps consumers discover and book beauty and wellness services.

The company said it will use the capital to strengthen its technology infrastructure, expand partner network in tier I cities, and increase brand visibility.

Advertisement

ContraVault AI has secured Rs 5.1 crore in a seed funding round led by Titan Capital, with participation from individual investors.

The company will use the fresh funds to deepen its vertical focus in key tender and request for proposal (RFP) sectors, improve analytical accuracy, boost sales efforts within India’s tender ecosystem, and explore global expansion.



Founded by Sayan Sen, Tanmay Juneja, and Isha Juneja in 2024, ContraVault AI provides solutions to manage tender and RFPs in industries such as construction and manufacturing. Its platform automates risk analysis, clause negotiation, and document summarization, serving enterprises, legal teams, and government contractors.

Share article on Leave Your Comments