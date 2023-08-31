Vertex-backed Kapiva elevates two senior execs to co-founders

Shantanu, Ameve Sharma and Anuj Sharma, co-founders, Kapiva

Adret Retail Pvt Ltd, which runs homegrown food brand Kapiva, on Thursday said it has promoted two of its senior executives to the founding team.

The company’s chief operating officer Shantanu and chief revenue officer Anuj Sharma were elevated to co-founders.

In their new roles, Shantanu’s key focus will be on building the brand as a strategic lever along with the curation of science-backed products and Anuj will closely work on integrating technology to deliver overall health outcomes.

Advertisement

“Shantanu and Anuj have contributed to Kapiva’s journey in the past 2 years. Their expertise and experience have shaped the brand’s growth trajectory quadrupling the brand’s sales in the last 2 years,” said Ameve Sharma, co-founder, Kapiva.

Kapiva was founded in 2016 by Ameve Sharma, a family member of ayurvedic products maker Baidyanath Group, and Shrey Badhani, who earlier worked at consulting firm Bain & Co.

In June, the startup forayed into the US market by way of its wholly-owned subsidiary in the US- Kapiva Inc. It offers a range of products across e-commerce platforms and is also present on-ground in 10,500 stores across the country.

Advertisement

In 2021, VCCircle reported that Kapiva raised Rs 80-85 crore in a round led by Vertex Ventures, with participation from Fireside Ventures, Jetty Ventures India and Rishabh Mariwala.

Prior to that, the company raised $2.5 million in a round led by Fireside Ventures in 2019.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments