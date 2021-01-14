Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Singapore investor leads new funding round in Fireside backed Kapiva Ayurveda
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Kapiva Ayurveda, a five-year old food brand that specialises in ayurvedic products, has closed a new funding round led by a Singapore...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS