Vertex Ventures leads Series A funding in digital clinic Proactive For Her

Millennial Healthtech Pvt Ltd, which runs digital clinic Proactive For Her, said it has bagged $5.5 million (around Rs 41 crore) in a Series A round led by Vertex Ventures, along with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners.

The company plans to use the fundraise to expand digital product offerings, grow its online customer base and launch its flagship clinic in Bengaluru.

Founded in 2020 by Achitha Jacob, Proactive For Her offers evidence-based primary and preventive healthcare services for women across life stages.

The startup provides a full-stack healthcare experience with services ranging from teleconsultations and support programs to customised diagnostic panels.

"At Proactive For Her, we believe all women should have access to the best medical experts, who have a patient-centric, liberal and empathetic approach to women’s health issues. We have seen an overwhelming adoption so far across our offerings. We are thrilled to have Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, and Nexus Venture Partners join us in our journey of empowering women to take charge of their health proactively," said Jacob.

Proactive For Her claimed that it has engaged with over 5,000 women, through their teleconsultation services, webinars and other patient education endeavours.