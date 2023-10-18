Verod Capital, AfricInvest pick up majority stake in iSon Xperiences

Premium Pravin Kumar, CEO, iSon Xperiences | Credit: iSon Xperiences

African private equity firms Verod Capital and Africinvest have partnered to acquire a majority stake in business process outsourcing (BPO) company iSon Xperiences, which operates across Africa, the UAE and India, the PE firms said. The announcement comes more than a month after VCCircle reported in September that iSon Xperiences was ......