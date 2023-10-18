Verod Capital, AfricInvest pick up majority stake in iSon Xperiences

Premium
African private equity firms Verod Capital and Africinvest have partnered to acquire a majority stake in business process outsourcing (BPO) company iSon Xperiences, which operates across Africa, the UAE and India, the PE firms said. The announcement comes more than a month after VCCircle reported in September that iSon Xperiences was ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.