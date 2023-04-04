Veritas Legal elevates existing partners

Boutique transaction advisory law firm Veritas Legal announced the elevation of three partners to equity partnership.

Tushar Raut, Kunal Doshi, and Vineet Nalawalla were inducted into the firm's equity partnership by way of the elevation.

Additionally, Jhinook Roy and Shubhangi Pathak also got inducted into the firm's partnership.

By way of the present promotions and appointments, the partnership strength of Veritas Legal stands at 13.

The newly appointed equity partners Raut, Doshi and Nalawalla have been associated with the firm since its inception in 2015. Raut, a graduate of the Savitribai Phule Pune University is a part of the general corporate and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) practice of the firm. Doshi is a part of the M&A and private equity (PE) practice of the firm and handles hospitality and private client matters as well. He is an alumnus of Government Law College, Mumbai along with Vineet Nalawalla. Nalawalla heads the real estate practice of the firm.

All three newly appointed partners have 14 years of individual experience working in the legal industry.

Meanwhile, Roy who currently heads the finance and infrastructure practices at the firm had earlier stints at Khaitan & Co as a counsel and handles a wide range of matters in the banking and finance area.

Pathak is a law graduate from Nalsar University, Hyderabad and completed her BCL from Oxford University, UK. She joined the firm from Tuli & Co wherein she was a partner as well. During her stint at Tuli & Co, she advised on a range of corporate and regulatory matters in the insurance sector.

Founded in 2015, Veritas Legal is a boutique transaction advisory law firm law firm based out of Mumbai founded by Abhijit Joshi. The firm recently advised private equity firm Kedaara Capital in its acquisition of Hyderabad-based dermatology chain Oliva Skin and Hair Clinic.

