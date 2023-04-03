InvAscent scores another exit from second fund

Premium
Healthcare-focused private equity firm InvAscent, which recently signed off from Hyderabad-based dermatology chain Oliva Skin and Hair Clinic via a sale to Kedaara Capital, has inked its second exit move in as many months. The firm that invested in three companies in 2022 and also exited another portfolio company, Oasis Fertility ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.